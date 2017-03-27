Purdue’s Swanigan named finalist for Wooden Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lonzo Ball of UCLA, Josh Hart of Villanova, Frank Mason III of Kansas, Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan and Gonzaga’s Nigel Williams-Goss are the finalists for the John R. Wooden Award as college basketball’s player of the year.

The five have been invited to Los Angeles for the trophy presentation at the College Basketball Awards on April 7.

The 10-member Wooden Award All American team was announced Monday based on national fan voting from March 13-20, which included opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Besides those five, the other members are: Dillon Brooks of Oregon, Josh Jackson of Kansas, Justin Jackson of North Carolina, Duke’s Luke Kennard and Kentucky’s Malik Monk.

Brooks, Justin Jackson and Williams-Goss will play at the Final Four this weekend in Arizona.

The women’s Wooden Award winner will receive her trophy on the same night.