Owner: redeveloping old FWPD HQ ‘not possible’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The decision to tear down the old police headquarters in Southeast Fort Wayne has been a controversial one, but the owners are defending their decision.

McMillen Foundation representative Reed Silliman said they simply couldn’t afford to keep the Bowser buildings at 1302 Creighton Ave. They understand some want to re-purpose the buildings for the economic benefit of Southeast Fort Wayne, but they don’t think that’s possible.

“Our sincere effort was to try and redevelop the building and we worked at it for 5 years,” Silliman explained. “It’s not a question of whether we want to. It’s just not possible. There’s no way that you can secure the funds necessary to re-purpose to any of the uses anybody has envisioned.”

Silliman explained that since John McMillen purchased the building in 1965, it had always made money for the foundation. Once the Fort Wayne Police Department moved out of it about 6 years ago, they started losing money on the building. So, they tried to re-purpose it.

“Every developer that came in and looked at it, some of them had good ideas and wanted to do something with the building, but when they went and determined how much it was going to cost, none of them could proceed because it did not make economic sense,” Silliman said.

To prove his point, Silliman sent NewsChannel 15 a letter from Indianapolis developer, Real America, who declined to redevelop the building. They said they couldn’t turn it into an office building because it was in a residential neighborhood, making it too isolated from the support office users need. They also couldn’t turn it into apartments because of the layout. Rehabilitating the building would be double the cost of building new apartments.

“But despite everybody’s efforts, we couldn’t find any way to redevelop it,” Silliman said. “So we determined that the best thing we could do for the community is have it torn down and then we can donate the land to the YMCA and they could put the land to good use as part of their facilities there.”

Monday, Fort Wayne architectural salvage company, The Wood Shack Architectural Antiques, announced they would be be salvaging items from the Bowser buildings. The most prominent item is the cast iron portico, which will cost about $15,000.