Man kills himself after fatally shooting 2 women

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s east side that left two women dead.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Kensington Boulevard a little before 9 p.m. Monday night. One woman was dead when police got there. The other was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died. The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the woman Tuesday as 18-year-old Jenna E. Leakey and 20-year-old Hailey E. Nelson.

Witnesses told officers that the women fled between houses and were laying in the front yard of a house. They also said a man was seen leaving the scene and walked between two houses.

Investigators believe the incident started on Pemberton, one block east of Kensington. As police were on scene, they found a Ford Explorer with bullet holes parked in the area and shell casings led from the vehicle to where the body was found in the front yard of a home on Kensington.

Police were then led to believe a possible suspect in the shooting was in a home on Pemberton, where the SUV was located. The Fort Wayne Police Department Crisis Response Team was called to make contact with the man inside.

After several attempts to contact him, police moved into the house. Officers found the man dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The coroner’s office identified him as Tyler Nathan Turner, 20.

Police are working to verify the connection between the incidents and what relationship the three people had to each other. Sgt. Mighael Joyner, a spokesman for the police department, said Tuesday the investigators believe the incident could be domestic. Social media correspondence between the three people is also being reviewed.

Both Leakey and Nelson died of gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said. Their deaths were ruled homicides. Turner, too, died of gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a suicide, the coroner’s office ruled.