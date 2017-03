FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead graduate Lindley Kistler is changing colleges but staying in the Summit City as the 6-foot-1 forward will transfer from Fort Wayne to Saint Francis.

Kistler played in six games this past season as a true freshman at IPFW. She averaged 5.0 points per game.

She shot 47/4 percent from the floor, including 41.7 percent from behind the arc.

She also averaged 3.0 rebounds and 0.8 blocks while playing 11.5 minutes a night.