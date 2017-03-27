Indiana woman gets 12 years for neglect of malnourished teen

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the neglect of her 15-year-old niece who weighed just 40 pounds when she was admitted to a hospital.

The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin (http://bit.ly/2nFb1KF ) reports that the 23-year-old aunt from Anderson was sentenced Monday on six counts of neglect. The woman’s parents are serving 24-year prison sentences following their convictions on related crimes.

The emaciated teen, who has physical and mental disabilities, had been living in a locked bedroom with a mattress and a floor streaked with feces and blood when she was discovered in December 2014.

She now lives in foster care. Her weight grew to about 100 pounds within a year.

Anderson is 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

___

Information from: The Herald Bulletin, http://www.theheraldbulletin.com