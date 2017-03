HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North sharpshooter Hunter Hollowell is heading to Saint Francis to continue his basketball career.

The senior signed with the Cougars on Monday afternoon.

Hollowell averaged 18.2 points and 5.1 rebounds a game as a senior. The 6-foot-5 guard led the Vikings to a 17-7 overall record, including a perfect 7-0 mark in the Northeast Eight conference.