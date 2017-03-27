Appointed schools chief bill heads to Indiana Senate again

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana Senate panel has advanced a House bill making the state schools chief an appointed position, despite a similar proposal’s defeat in the Senate earlier this session.

Democratic members challenged the vote Monday, saying the bill should not have been considered. A rule stipulates 26 or more “no” votes means that similar language cannot be considered again during the session. The original legislation lost 23-26.

However Republican Senate Leader David Long says the changes made to the bill Monday are substantial enough to allow the proposal to advance. The amendment delays the legislation’s effective date and adds requirements for the appointed schools chief.

The previous measure’s unexpected defeat in the Senate had put a top session priority for Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb at risk. It now heads to the full Senate — again.

