3 hurt in single-car crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A single-car crash hurt three people in an early-morning crash Monday.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Lake Ave., near Beacon St. around 1:45 a.m.

Emergency vehicles sit along Lake Ave. after a single-vehicle crash.

When officers got to the scene, they found an SUV sitting in the east-bound lane, near a guardrail. At least one tire on the vehicle was flat.

According to police, three people were in the SUV.

The driver was taken to the hospital seriously hurt, with a head wound. The two passengers did not have serious injuries.

Officers at the scene told NewsChannel 15 the vehicle appeared to have been traveling west-bound before the crash. Police were trying to figure out what caused it to spin.

Lake was closed between Beacon and Hobson Rd. as the crash was cleaned up.

