3-day comedy festival to bring the best laughs to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Are you ready for the best laugh in Fort Wayne? A comedy festival with something for all ages, featuring local, regional and national talent is coming to the Summit City to tickle your funny bone this weekend.

Beginning Friday, March 31 until Sunday, April 2, 60 comics will participate in 23 different shows during the Maumee, Mary & Joseph Comedy Festival held at nine different venues across the downtown area.

According to a press release, the festival kicks off Friday evening with free comedy bingo at The History Center, followed by the “Comedy Nerd Showdown” at Pint & Slice and several showcases across different venues.

On Saturday, April 1 there will be a host of free family events at the downtown public library. Festivities will start at noon with a family-friendly improv comedy show.

Children 8-16 will also be able to participate in an improv comedy workshop and a comedy contest. Meanwhile, an improv workshop is also scheduled for adults along with a sketch writing workshop in the late afternoon, the press release said.

Outside the library, food trucks will be set up featuring Big Apple Pizza, King Arthur’s Trolley, and Ragin’ Cajun.

Showcases continue later in the evening on Saturday. On Sunday, the festival headliners, comics Marina Franklin, Ms. Pat and Jacqueline Novak will perform at the Arts United Center.

There are several festival ticket options available. To get yours, visit mmjcomedyfestival.com.