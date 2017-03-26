Sims enters Komets Hall of Fame, watches Fort Wayne blank Cyclones

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets honored legendary coach Al Sims by lifting a “504” banner to the rafters before Saturday night’s game against Cincinnati, then went out and beat the Cyclones 1-0.

504 represents the number of wins Sims tallied during his coaching tenure with the Komets. He led the franchise to five league championships.

The Komets lone goal came 17:44 into the second period when Gabriel Desjardins netted his 18th of the season.

Garrett Bartus stopped all 27 of the shots he faced to record a shutout.

Next up the Komets host Florida on Sunday at 5 p.m.