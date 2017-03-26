Northeast Indiana Warbirds play hockey for a military cause

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two organizations played hockey at the Memorial Coliseum Sunday to raise money for the United Service Organizations of Indiana, an organization that strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation.

The Northeast Indiana Warbirds is the only charity hockey team in Indiana not made up of exclusively of public safety officers. The USA Warriors are a team made up of injured or wounded veterans.

“I feel good right now,” said Joseph Robinson, one of the Warbirds’ founders. “I got the win and more importantly, we raised the money. Just everything USO of Indiana does for active service men and women, it’s just nice knowing that someone’s out there doing something like that, just kind of helping them get those amenities that they’re used to having at home.”

John Laursen is the USA Warriors’ goalie. He served 6 years in the U.S. army. He was medically evacuated from Afghanistan after the inhalation of dust caused his esophagus to collapse.

Laursen explained that USO provides places of hospitality in war zones where soldiers can get away from the war. They can play video games and make free calls home.

“Any time you can play hockey for a great cause, you can’t complain about it,” he said. “For us as veterans to be able to give to deployed soldiers, it’s an awesome cause and there’s not enough that I can put into words of how grateful we are to be a part of that.”

The Northeast Indiana Warbirds beat the USA Warriors 7 – 3.