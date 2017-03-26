New judge appointed in case of sheriff accused of bribery

Related Coverage Bribery trial for Kosciusko Co. sheriff delayed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new judge was appointed last Friday to oversee the criminal case of Kosciusko County Sherrif Aaron Rovenstine, indicted on 10 felony counts including bribery and official misconduct.

According to court filings, Elkhart Superior Court Judge 1 Evan Roberts relinquished his duties as special judge due to illness. He will be replaced by Elkhart Superior Court 2 Judge Stephen Bowers.

Rovenstine allegedly accepted $40,000 in bribes so favors could be granted to a Kosciusko County jail inmate. Rovenstine also is accused of intimidating a Warsaw Police Department detective who had suspicions of Rovenstine’s activities. He was elected sheriff for a second term in 2014 after serving eight years from 1998 through 2000.

After his defense filed a motion last month to have the special prosecutor in the case removed, Rovenstine’s trial was delayed. His trial is now set to begin on April 3.