Indiana Tech explodes fifth inning to defeat Marygrove

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The No. 24-ranked Indiana Tech baseball team completed the three-game sweep of Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) foe Marygrove on Saturday afternoon as they won the final game of the season series, 9-4, at Warrior Field.

After recording just two hits in the first four inning, the Warriors would find their offensive stride in the fifth with eight runs on seven hits. Charlie Sipe would lead things off with a double through the left side and come around to score two batters later on Glen McClain’s sacrifice bunt to tie the game up at 1-1. Keith Tatum would smash a double to score Dante Biagini in the next at-bat to make it a 2-1 game while the next six batters would reach base for Tech as they got out to an 8-1 lead.

Leading 9-2 in the eighth inning, the Mustangs would score two runs to cut the lead to 9-4 without recording a hit as the visitors would take advantage of two errors and three balks in the inning, but Josh Wiesman would come in to strike out Travis Tarrence and end the threat and finish out the game to give the Orange and Black the sweep in their home opener.

Tighe Koehring would finish the game with 2 RBI’s and go 3-5 with a double at the plate, while Peyton Newsom and Rico Caravalho would also record a pair of RBI’s. Jared Harvey would pick up the win after getting out of a bases loaded jam in the fifth as the Mustangs took a 1-0 lead.

Tech (19-7, 9-3 WHAC) returns to conference play Tuesday as they travel to Grand Rapids, Michigan for a makeup doubleheader with Cornerstone. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. from DeWitt Field.