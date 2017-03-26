Fort Wayne’s CIT Run Ends 78-62 To Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Fort Wayne men’s basketball team saw their 2016-17 campaign come to an end on Sunday (March 26) in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament (CIT) Quarterfinals. The Mastodons fell 78-62 at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

The Islanders took control of the game with a 24-2 run in the first half. The eight minute stretch which started with just under 12 remaining in the half saw a seven-point Mastodon lead turn into a double-digit advantage for the Islanders. Fort Wayne was hurt by seven turnovers in the stretch as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi went 8-of-12 from the floor in the push. The Islanders took a 41-31 edge to the break thanks to 18 points off 10 Mastodon turnovers in the first half.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi increased their lead to as many as 21 in the second half. Fort Wayne pushed back and advanced within 11 points on three occasions but couldn’t get any closer.

The ‘Dons were hurt by 19 turnovers which turned into 28 Islander points.

Mo Evans finished with 20 points with six 3-pointers. With exactly 100 3-pointers on the year, he is only the second Mastodon in school history to reach the century mark in a season. Teammate Max Landis made 125 last year.

Kason Harrell finished with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi moves to 23-11 with the victory. They advance to the CIT Semifinals and will play at UMBC. Furman will play at Saint Peter’s in the other CIT Semifinal.

Fort Wayne concludes the season 20-13.