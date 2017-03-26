EACS to host educational fundraiser dinner, silent auction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – East Allen County County Schools is hosting an annual fundraiser dinner and silent auction to raise money for the Educational Foundation.

The annual Educational Foundation Fundraiser will be held on Friday, May 5 at IPFW’s International Ballroom: Walb Student Union, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd. Doors open at 6 p.m. The event lasts until 8 p.m.

The Educational Foundation’s mission is to provide ancillary funding for programs and activities that elevate the quality of education and extend learning opportunities for EACS students.

RVSP and payments are required by April 21.

For more information and to RVSP, visit EACS.