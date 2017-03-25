UCLA’s Steve Alford not interested in Indiana’s head-coaching job

Related Coverage Indiana fires Tom Crean

MEMPHIS, Tn. (AP) – When asked about Indiana’s coaching opening, UCLA Coach Steve Alford insisted he is staying with his team and loves Los Angeles.

The UCLA coach made it clear to ESPN reporters after the Bruins lost to Kentucky Friday night that he is not interested in the Indiana job.

When asked for by an ESPN reporter for his reasons, the former Indiana star ticked off how both sons have graduated from UCLA, he has the No. 2 recruiting class coming in and a new practice facility opening soon.

“I’m very, very happy where I’m at, and hopefully that’ll continue,” Alford said.

Since Indiana University fired Tom Crean earlier this month, there was speculation that Alford was the front-runner for the position.

According to ESPN, Alford has a $7.8 million buyout at UCLA.