Teen girls line up for free prom, homecoming dress at ‘Cinderella’ event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Area middle school and high school girls lined up Saturday morning to get a free prom or homecoming dress for the annual ‘Cinderella Dress Day.’

Around 400 girls lined up at the Grand Wayne Convention Center for Cinderella Dress Day, which began at 10 a.m.

The non-profit organization, Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance hosts the event every year.

Since the event’s inception 20 years ago, the Fort Wayne Medical Alliance has outfitted over 2,400 girls for prom and homecoming while supplying them with knowledge on finance, healthy eating, exercise and avoiding risky lifestyle behaviors, according to a press release.

For more information, visit Fort Wayne Medical Alliance.

