Tanning salon used in drug distribution ring closes

Related Coverage 4 arrested, 5 locations searched in drug raid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A west side tanning salon that was one location used in a drug distribution ring has closed its doors.

A sign on the door Eclipse Tan reads: “Eclipse Tan will no longer be in business due to previous owners!”

The tanning salon, located at 2612 E. State Blvd., was searched along with four other locations in a drug bust Thursday.

Several pounds of marijuana, marijuana edibles of hashish, along with firearms and $65,000 in cash were found during the searches, police said.

21-year-old Alexander McGrew, 19-year-old Dunia Anabtawi, 26-year-old Benjamin Crance, and 21-year-old Brenda Schau were all arrested on felony charges.

A client of Eclipse Tanning, Laurie Seaney said that had paid for two months worth of sessions and has not heard whether or not she will reimbursed.