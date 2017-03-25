Summit City Brewerks prepares for expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The owners of Summit City Brewerks are ready to take the wraps off an expansion project, according to a statement from the brewery.

Will Long and David Tomaszewski have owned Summit City Brewerks since 2015. The establishment is located inside the “Old Bun Candy Factory” at 1501 East Berry Street.

Saturday, Apr. 1 at 4:30 p.m. Mayor Tom Henry (D-Fort Wayne) will tap the keg of the pub’s newest brew, “Here’s To Tomorrow,” according to the statement.

The brew pub is expanding from its original 4,500 square foot location to an area now around 10,000 square feet.

The expansion includes upgrades to a larger space for brewing production, a family seating area, shaded outdoor seating, new fermentation vessels, and a new draft system. The expansion also gives the place twice the previous kitchen space. The family area will also double as a private event space that can accommodate up to 50 people.

Summit City Brewerks will also be open six days a week. They will also keep ten core beers on tap all year.