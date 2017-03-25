Performing arts center to host Bernadette Peters, Boston Pops Orchestra

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Van Wert performing arts center is celebrating it’s 10th anniversary with a gala which will feature Bernadette Peters and the Boston Pops Orchestra.

The optional black tie event will be held at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio on Saturday, April 1 beginning at 8 p.m.

The Niswonger Center opened its doors in 2007 and since then has hosted hundreds of professional performers, Broadway productions, national and international speakers, dance recitals, school concerts and productions and numerous rentals, according to their website.

The $10 million dollar, 1200 seat facility has seen thousands of patrons from over 25 states and Canada.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit Niswonger Center.