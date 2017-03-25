‘On the Road’ festival offers merchandise not sold in stores

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fresh ideas are budding at the Shipshewana On the Road Gift, Food and Craft Show this weekend at the Memorial Coliseum.

According to a press release, the event is designed to allow guests to shop for merchandise that is “nearly impossible” to find at most retail establishments.

Hundreds of booths are filled with everything from unique gifts, jewelry, crafts, home décor and pine furniture to specialty food, fashions, pet supplies and artwork, the press release said.

The Shipshewana On the Road Gift, Food and Craft Show is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Adult admission is $4.00, Children 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

For more information visit Shipshewana On the Road.