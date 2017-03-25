North Side drops title game to Ben Davis, 55-52

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The North Side Legends came up short in their bid for a state championship.

The Legends lost to Ben Davis Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 55-52, in the IHSAA 4A Boys’ Basketball State Championship.

The Giants’ victory is their third state championship.

The loss for North Side drops them to 0-3 in state title games, having also lost in 1955 and 1965.

Ben Davis lead early, 2-0, but North Side took over and led through the remainder of the half. The Legends took a 27-23 lead into the break.

In the first half, North Side shot 53 percent and held the Giants to just 31 percent shooting.

Jaylen Butz and Juan Quarles led the Legends after 16 minutes of play with 7 points each.

The Giants were able to take the lead back for the first time with under six minutes to play in the third quarter. The teams swapped the lead several times, but Quarles took an outlet pass and made a layup seconds before time expired in the third quarter.

The Legends led by one entering the fourth.

Ben Davis would take a 4 point lead with 4:02 remaining on two Jalen Windham free throws.

North Side would cut the lead to 2, but Butz would tie it again with just over three minutes to play.

A minute later Ben Davis would answer with a three ball to lead, 49-46.

Butz finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds, Quarles also had 11 points. Devontae Kinnie finished with ten points and four assists.

Sophomore sensation Keion Brooks had 8 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in 32 minutes of play.

North Side finished 7-for-20 from the charity strip and was 20-of-43 shooting from the field.

Ben Davis scored 12 points off of 10 North Side turnovers. North Side only scored 2 points off 4 Ben Davis miscues.