New Huntington concert venue opens up with ‘Rock Madness’

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington rocked out Saturday night at its new concert venue. The historic Huntington Theater opened back up for “Rock Madness.”

The Huntington Theater was built in 1904 and has been a landmark in downtown Huntington for more than 100 years. It has been a movie theater and a live theater venue over the decades.

Allen Helms, CEO of Fort Wayne-based Mid-American Entertainment, saw an opportunity to breathe life back into Downtown Huntington by turning the theater into a concert venue. Saturday night, he invited 5 regional rock bands to open up the venue.

“I’m excited,” he said. “There’s a lot of people showing up. Everybody seems to be having a good time. The first band was killer. Everybody seems to think if that’s how this show started out and how our venue’s starting out, they’re real excited about what’s going to happen in the future.”

Helms plans to bring all genres of music to the venue. Eventually, he wants to bring in national acts.

“It’s getting to where people want to reinvest in their communities and be able to give back and be involved and feel that sense of community again,” he explained. “So to have this type of establishment in Huntington and to be able to bring people here and keep people close to home, I think that’s a good thing.”

The theater’s next concert is “Blues and Brews” on April 8.