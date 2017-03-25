Indiana inmates could have computer tablets by end of year

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana prison officials have proposed providing inmates with computer tablets to help them connect with family and further their educations.

The proposal includes creating a secure network and installing electronic kiosks across nearly two dozen Indiana Department of Correction facilities. Vendor applications are due by April 24 and agency executive director William Wilson tells The Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/2mMMPm9 ) that the department hopes to get the program going by the end of the year.

Inmates could access classwork and self-help materials on the tablets. They also could order from the commissary or pay for entertainment. The money from entertainment would help pay for the program.

The department hopes a vendor would pay the costs up front, then be reimbursed and earn a profit when inmates buy music and movies.

