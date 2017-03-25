Hit-and-run driver strikes patrol car, injures state trooper

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – A state trooper was injured early Saturday morning after a hit-and-run driver struck his patrol car.

According to the Indiana State Police Department, Trooper Joel Flores was assisting a disabled vehicle at about 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-69, just north of 82nd Street in Indianapolis.

A white Buick Rendezvous with an Indiana In God We Trust license plate struck the left rear of Flore’s car, then fled the scene. Trooper Flores attempted to chase the vehicle, but his car was disabled due to the damage.

ISP is currently looking for the Buick, which should have damage to the front driver’s side.

Trooper Flores was transported to a local hospital with neck and back pain.