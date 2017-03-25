Fort Wayne Arts Festival calls for entries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Applications are now being accepted for the Fort Wayne Arts Festival.

According to a press release, the festival is an exclusive juried outdoor festival showcasing the masterworks of local and regional artists. Offerings include an array of works in clay, fiber, photography, painting, sculpture, jewelry, metal, wood, glass, printmaking, and drawing.

The festival will run on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10 at Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center.

This year, the festival will include original music by local musicians performed in a concert setting at the center courtyard fountain.

To be considered, artists must submit a completed application form, images of their work, and a $25 non-refundable jury fee. Spaces are limited and the deadline to apply is Saturday, April 29.

Applications and fees should be sent to the address listed on the form. You can download the application here.