First of its kind foodie tour debuts in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Food Tours invites area residents to come hungry and experience a casual way to try food and flavors at five different locally owned and operated establishments.

According to their website, each guided 3-hour walking tour also includes commentary stops over 1.25 mile loop. Local stories will be shared the guide.

The tours include visits to The Gas House, The Hoppy Gnome, Dash-In, The Golden and DeBrand Fine Chocolates.

The website indicates that tours meet at Superior Street, near Barr Street. More details are provided when tickets are purchased.

“Eat, Walk, Enjoy” tours will be held every Friday and Saturday through October.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit Fort Wayne Food Tours.