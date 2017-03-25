Archie Miller named Indiana’s new men’s basketball coach

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana University announced Saturday that Archie Miller has been named the new head men’s basketball coach.

According to a press from IU, the 38-year-old Miller will be introduced on Monday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall at time to be set later this weekend.

Indiana University fired former head coach Tom Crean earlier this month. Since then, names like UCLA’s Steve Alford have floated around as possible replacements.

IU’s Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletic’s Fred Glass said Miller was on his short list from the beginning.

Miller has served as head coach at the University of Dayton since 2011. His teams have won back-to-back Atlantic 10 Championships and have reached four straight NCAA Tournaments for the first time in the history of Dayton men’s basketball, including a trip to the Elite Eight in 2014.

“IU is one of the greatest basketball programs and academic institutions in the country and I cannot wait to get started,” Miller said.

