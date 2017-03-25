Allen County 4-H to host fish fry, kid’s carnival fundraiser Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County 4-H is hosting a fish fry, kid’s carnival and silent auction to raise money for all the work that they do.

The Allen County 4-H fish fry, kid’s carnival, and silent auction will be held Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until sold out at the IPFW Alumni Center, 1528 E. California Rd.

The event features all you can eat fish and tenderloin and carnival games for kids.

All proceeds for the event benefit Allen County 4-H clubs, which event organizers Kurt and Kelly Van Horn say isn’t just about animals.

Kids can get involved in 60 different activities like photography, robotics and model rocketry.

For more information, visit Allen County 4-H.