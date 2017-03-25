1Q: North Side leads Ben Davis, 13-9

INDIANAPOLIS, (WANE) – The North Side Legends are battling the Ben Davis Giants for the IHSAA 4A Boys’ Basketball State Championship.

After one quarter, North Side leads 13-9. They trailed only 2-0 after the initial start of the game.

The Legends are trying to win their first-ever boys’ basketball state title. Ben Davis is looking for its third overall state championship and first since 1996.

North Side is making its third state finals appearance, losing in both 1955 and 1965.

North Side defeated DeKalb, Northrop, and Snider to win their sectional. They defeated both Homestead and Carmel to win the regional. And they defeated Merrillville, 82-73, last week to claim the semi-state crown.