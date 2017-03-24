Warsaw woman suffering dementia found 110 miles from home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) An elderly Warsaw woman suffering from dementia ended up stranded, 110 miles from her home on Thursday. She was safely reunited with her family hours after an Indiana state trooper and an INDOT Hoosier Helper came to her aid.

Just after 10:30 a.m., INDOT Hoosier Helper Aaron Thomas spotted the woman’s disabled vehicle with a flat tire on I-65 in Indianapolis. When he spoke with the driver, Thomas quickly realized the 92-year-old woman seemed confused. He called for assistance and after Master Trooper Kelly Lazzell arrived, they both figured out the woman had left her home in Warsaw to visit a friend in Indianapolis.

“Unfortunately she could not remember her friend’s name or where she lived,” said Lazzell.

Over the course of the next two hours, Lazell and Thomas worked with Indiana State Police dispatchers to find the woman’s family and make arrangements for them to come and pick her up from an Indianapolis hospital.

The woman had not been reported missing and her family was not aware she had left the area.

According to a press release from the Indiana State Police, Aaron Thomas is a 10-year veteran of Hoosier Helpers and Lazzell is a 29-year veteran of the Indiana State Police and their actions and willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty is worthy of commendation.