Swanigan named first-team All-American by NABC

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Caleb Swanigan added to his impressive list of accolades as he was named a first-team All-American by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), the organization announced this morning.

The NABC is considered one of the top organizations to honor All-America teams and is used to determine if a player is a consensus All-American.

Swanigan led the Boilermakers to a 27-8 overall record, a berth in the Sweet 16 and Purdue’s 23rd Big Ten championship. The Boilermakers’ title was their 10th outright league title, winning the championship by two full games.

Swanigan recorded one of the top statistical seasons in not only Purdue history, but NCAA history, en route to first-team honors. Swanigan averaged 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the field, 44.7 percent from 3-point range and 78.1 percent from the free throw line.

He is the only major-college player (and one of two players total) to record 600 points, 400 rebounds and 100 assists in a season (Towson’s Jerrelle Benimon in 2013-14). He joins legendary Tim Duncan of Wake Forest (1996-97 season) as the only players in the last 25 years to average at least 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in a season.

His 28 double-doubles are the most for a player in Big Ten history and 13th most for a player in NCAA history, leading the country in that category. He set Purdue’s single-season rebounds record by almost 100 rebounds (436; Joe Barry Carroll is second with 352) and recorded 10 more double-doubles than any player in Purdue history.

CALEB SWANIGAN

• NABC first-team All-American.

• USBWA All-District First Team.

• 1-of-4 finalists for the Naismith Award.

• Basketball Times National Player of the Year.

• Has been named to four All-America squads (USBWA, Sporting News, USA Today, NBC Sports) as well as the USBWA District V Player of the Year.

• Swanigan was named Purdue’s fourth Big Ten Player of the Year as well as the AP Big Ten Player of the Year.

• In league games only, Swanigan led the Big Ten in both points (18.9) and rebounds (12.6), becoming the eighth Big Ten player to do so.

• Swanigan won six Big Ten Player of the Week honors, the second most in a season in league history.

• Swanigan tallied 28 double-doubles in 35 games, ranking first nationally in that category. He owns 36 career double-doubles in 69 career games and Purdue is 31-5 when he records a double-double.

• Swanigan’s 28 double-doubles are the most for a player in Big Ten history and tied for the 13th most in NCAA history. It’s the third most for a major-college player in the last 20 years.

• Swanigan led the team in rebounding in every game this year but one (Michigan) and ranked second in the country in rebounds per game (12.5). Swanigan has grabbed 33.2 percent of Purdue’s rebounds.

• Swanigan grabbed 227 rebounds in Big Ten play this year, equaling the most for a Big Ten player since Jerry Lucas had 253 in 1962. Michigan’s Rudy Tomjanovich also had 227 in 1969-70.

• Swanigan’s 436 rebounds this year are the fourth most by a player in Big Ten history. Just one player has had more in a season (Jerry Lucas three times).

• Swanigan became the first major-college player in the last 25 years with 600 points, 400 rebounds and 100 assists in a season. The only other player to do so was Towson’s Jerrelle Benimon during the 2013-14 season.

• Just one other player in the last 25 years averaged at least 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in a season — the great Tim Duncan of Wake Forest.

• Swanigan had 14, 20-10 games this year, second in the country behind Lehigh’s Tim Kempton (16). His 14, 20-10 games are the third most in a season since the 2010-11 campaign.

• Swanigan had two different streaks of eight or more consecutive double-doubles this year. He became the first Purdue player in over 50 years to have at least eight straight double-doubles.

• Swanigan has three 25-15 games for his career, but all have come in the 2016-17 season. It’s the most career 25-15 games for a Big Ten player in the last 25 years. Swanigan’s have come THIS YEAR!

• He opened the season with a 23-point, 20-rebound, six-assist effort against McNeese State. He is 1-of-2 players in America to record 20 points, 20 rebounds and five assists in a game this year and joined a pair No. 1 NBA Draft picks as major-college players to record 20-20-5 in a game in the last 10 years.

• Swanigan’s four 20-20 games are double than ALL Big Ten players combined over the last 20 years.

• Swanigan, Blake Griffin and Hofstra’s Rokas Gustys (2015-16) are the only players in the last 20 years to have back-to-back 20-20 games.

• He also became the sixth college player in the last 20 years with multiple 20-20 games, joining an elite list. Swanigan and Griffin are the only major-college players on the list. His four 20-20 games are the second most by a player in the last 20 years.

• The most impressive feat that Swanigan has accomplished is that he is a second-team Academic All-American, boasting a 3.30 GPA in educational studies.