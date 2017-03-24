Signup for county dust control program begins in April

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County residents who want the County Highway Department to apply dust control material to their stone or gravel roads this spring will be able to sign up early next month.

According to a press release from the Allen County Public Information Office, residents will be able to choose applications of either Dustay, an asphalt emulsion or calcium chloride.

The highway department will charge $2.75 per linear foot for Dustay, while the cost for calcium chloride will be $1.30 per linear foot. The press release indicated that either option will require a minimum of 200 foot application.

Residents can sign up for the applications in person from April 3 to April 28 at the following locations:

Highway Department Main Office, 200 E. Berry St., Suite 280 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

North Maintenance Facility, 2234 Carroll Rd. (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

South Maintenance Facility, 8317 Tillman Rd. (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

The department will schedule with the suppliers to begin placing the dust control materials after May 1, depending on weather and road conditions. The materials will be applied in two treatments and will span the full width of the road, the press release said.

Residents can pay for the materials by check or money order only.

For more information, you can call the Highway Department Main Office at 260-449-7369; the North Maintenance Facility at 260-449-4781; or the South Maintenance Facility at 260-449-4791.