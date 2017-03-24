RV components maker to build $19M plant in New Haven, add 140 jobs

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) An Elkhart-based RV components maker has announced plans to build a near-$20 million manufacturing plant in New Haven that will add 140 new jobs to the area.

Lippert Components will erect a $19.17 million, 380,000-square-foot manufacturing plant along Ryan Road, according to a tax abatement request filed with Allen County’s Department of Planning Services. The company had previously bought a 52 acre tract of land there from the Allen County Redevelopment Commission last year.

The filing details that Lippert will add 70 production jobs and 70 sewing positions that will pay an average of $15 per hour.

Lippert bought Signature Seating in New Haven in 2015 for $16 million. The operation and its 185 employees will be incorporated into the new facility.

Construction on the plant is expected to begin in May and completed in late 2019.