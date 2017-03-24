Rep. Banks: New healthcare bill ‘far, substantially better’ than Obamacare

Related Coverage Watch Live: House debates health care

WASHINGTON (WANE) Hours before what is expected to be a climactic House vote on a health care overhaul plan, U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (R-3rd) spoke with WANE-TV’s Terra Brantley about the proposal and how it would impact the American people.

Banks called the bill “far, substantially better” than former President Barack Obama’s signature Affordable Care Act. The Congressman said the new bill would block grant medicaid funds to the states, which would allow Indiana to protect HIP 2.0. The bill would also create a refundable tax credit for individuals who purchase health insurance who don’t receive it from their employer, and give health savings account options to buyers.

The Congressional Budget Office has estimated 14 million people will become uninsured next year if the plan becomes law. Banks said those people would have “a great deal of options,” though.

“What this bill will do is, it will create more competition, it will drive down the cost of premiums and create more options for the American people to purchase their health insurance,” said Banks. “There is much to like about this bill. I readily admit that I don’t believe it goes far enough to repeal the regulatory framework of Obamacare, but I hope that we can tackle some of the issues that are left in the months and years to come.”

