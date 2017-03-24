NFLer, former Harding star Rod Smith visits Prince Chapman students

Video by Photojournalist Katherine Tsakkos

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Dallas Cowboys running back and former Harding Hawks standout Rod Smith returned “home” on Friday to visit with students at Prince Chapman Academy.

Smith spoke to a group of students about the importance of education.

“Sports is going to fade away,” Smith told the students. “Your athleticism is going to fade away. But education? It lasts you a lifetime. It’s powerful.”

During the visit, Smith donated a jersey and a signed pair of cleats for Prince Chapman’s trophy case.

Smith recently signed a two-year contract with the Cowboys. He was signed out of Ohio State by the Seattle Seahawks in 2015, and played for Dallas the last two seasons.

