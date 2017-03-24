Major I-469 construction project to begin Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) plans to begin a $13.2 million project on Interstate 469 on Monday as long as the weather cooperates.

The project includes an asphalt resurface, concrete repair, the rehabilitation of the I-469 bridge over I-69 (south junction), as well as maintenance on various bridges on I-469 and I-69.

Motorists can expect I-469 to be reduced to one lane in either direction between mile marker 11 to 17 as contractors begin the concrete repair. Some overnight work, between the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., may be needed during this phase of work.

At the same time, contractors will begin the rehabilitation of the I-469 bridge over I-69 (south junction). During this phase, the road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between mile marker 0-1 to allow for work on the eastbound and westbound bridges. All ramps will remain open during the bridge work.

Additional bridge maintenance, which includes bridge deck and joint repair, will take place on the bridges listed below. Motorists should expect lane restrictions in the area of each bridge:

I-469 over Lafayette Center Road

I-469 over the Norfolk Southern bridge (New Castle Line), just west of Exit 6/S.R. 1

I-469 over the St. Mary’s River (debris removal)

I-469 over Dawkins Road

I-469 over St. Joseph River

I-469 over I-69 (north junction)

I-69 over Norfolk Southern Railroad and McCulloch Ditch

Later this spring, asphalt resurfacing will begin between mile marker 29-31. Drivers can expect lane restrictions in each direction, as well as some overnight work, between the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The speed limit on I-469 within the project limits will be reduced to 55 mph, with a 45 mph speed limit when flashing speed limit signs are present.

Work on entire project is expected to be completed by summer 2018. View this project in our online traveler system at INDOT.carsprogram.org.