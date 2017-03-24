Investigation of Indiana teens’ slayings enters new phase

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say the investigation into the slayings of two northern Indiana teenage girls has entered a new phase with fewer investigators actively working on the nearly six-week-old case.

The FBI, Indiana State Police, The Carroll County sheriff and Delphi police announced Friday that the number of remaining tips and leads has become more manageable and that some investigators from other agencies will return to their home bases.

They stressed the investigation hasn’t gone cold.

Fourteen-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams of Delphi vanished Feb. 13 along a trail near their hometown about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day in a rugged, wooded area.

Nobody has been charged with the crime.

A telephone message seeking additional comment was left for a state police spokesman.

The police tip line for the case is 844-459-5786. Tips can also be reported by emailing Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.