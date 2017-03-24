Indiana jobless rate edges up to 4.1 percent in February

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s unemployment rate edged up to 4.1 percent in February from a month earlier and remains lower than the national rate of 4.7 percent.

Figures released Friday by the state Department of Workforce Development show Indiana’s jobless rate rose from 4 percent in January. Indiana’s labor force increased by 7,912 over the previous month, with a 6,394 increase in employment and a 1,518 increase in unemployment. The state says Indiana’s total labor force is more than 3.32 million. Steven J. Braun, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, says in a statement that initial unemployment insurance claims are at the lowest point in three decades.

