Ex-North Side boys basketball coach hopes for a state championship win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Before the North Side boy’s basketball team plays in the state championship, former coach By Hey, who led the 1965 squad to state, said the third time is the charm and hopes the team will win.

The North Side Legends will play for the 4A boys’ basketball state championship in Indianapolis Saturday.

It’s the Legends first chance at a state championship since 1965 and only their third appearance in the title game. The team also appeared once before in 1955.

Today, former Coach Hey credits the team’s return to state on current head coach Shabaz Kaliq.

“They had a few bumps, but not many,” Hey said. “They’ve corrected their losses and made positives out of that. That’s what a true champion will do.”

In order to win, Coach Hey advised the team should play out of their comfort zone.

“Make the most it. Instead of ‘I’m going to look over their for TV’s after me,’ no, still play inside the way you put on this wonderful record that we have this year,” Hey said.

Coach Hey hopes for a victory and that North Side’s By Hey Arena, which is named after him, will soon have a championship banner hanging inside.

Despite several offers to go to the game, Coach Hey will be enjoying the game from home with his wife.