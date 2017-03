FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mastodons will head to Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Sunday to face the Islanders in the quarterfinals of the C.I.T.

Head coach Jon Coffman talked to WANE-TV about the match up following Friday’s practice at the Gates Center.

The Dons enter the game with a 20-12 overall record following a victory over Ball State in the first round of the C.I.T. and a bye in round two.

The Islanders are 22-11 on the season.

Sunday’s game will tip at 3 p.m. eastern.