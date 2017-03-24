Authorities: 1 wounded in Indiana officer-involved shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a person has been wounded in an officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop in central Indiana.

WISH-TV reports Indiana State Police say at least one Muncie Police Department officer fired shots at a male early Friday in Muncie.

Police say the wounded man was taken to a hospital and TV station WRTV reports he’s expected to survive. His age wasn’t immediately released.

No officers were injured.

The city’s Police Chief Joe Winkle tells The Star Press he couldn’t release details about the “police action shooting” because state police are investigating.

