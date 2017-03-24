3 vehicles involved in I-69 crash near construction zone

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A crash involving three vehicles snarled traffic on I-69 in DeKalb County just after 4 pm. on Thursday.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the incident took place near the 333 mile marker when the driver of a minivan going south came up on slowed traffic near a construction zone where an another crash had taken place and collided with the back of another minivan, pushing it into a third vehicle.

Two of the drivers were not injured, however the driver of the minivan that was initially rear-ended complained of neck and back pain and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.