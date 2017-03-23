Wabash judge a finalist for Indiana Supreme Court position

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Judicial Nominating Commission named 11 finalists for an open Supreme Court judicial position, including a judge from Wabash.

On May 12, 2017 Justice Robert D. Ruck will retire from the five member Supreme Court. The Indiana Constitution requires the seven member commission to recruit and select candidates to fill the vacancy on the state’s highest court.

The commission did 20 public interviews with applicants on March 21 and 22. Eleven have been invited back for second interviews April 17-19. Judge Christopher M. Goff of the Wabash Superior Court is one of the eleven chosen.

The following other judges and attorneys are also invited for second interviews:

Hon. Vicki L. Carmichael, Clark Circuit Court 4

Hon. Peter R. Foley, Morgan Superior Court 1

Hon. Maria D. Granger, Floyd Superior Court 3

Ms. Elizabeth C. Green, Indianapolis, Indiana

Hon. Steven L. Hostetler, St. Joseph Superior Court

Hon. Matthew C. Kincaid, Boone Superior Court 1

Mr. William N. Riley, Indianapolis, Indiana

Mr. Peter J. Rusthoven, Indianapolis, Indiana

Rep. Thomas W. Washburne, Evansville, Indiana

After the second round of interviews, the commission will publicly vote to send three nominees to Governor Eric Holcomb who has 60 days to make a decision.