Tip leads police to meth lab, weed, gun; 3 arrested

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) An anonymous tip about suspected drug activity led to the arrests of three people in Auburn.

Just after noon Thursday, members of the Auburn Police Narcotics Enforcement Team “APNET” and Officers of the Auburn Police Department went to a home at at 132 S. Cleveland St. to investigate an anonymous drug tip. The homeowner allowed police to search the home, according to a release.

Inside, officers found an active meth lab along with marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, meth-related trash and precursors and a 45-caliber handgun, the release said.

The homeowners were taken away and the Indiana State Police Meth Team was called in to take control of the active meth lab.

Police arrested:

Joshua Carl Patton, 33, of Auburn on charges of Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Injection Device, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance, all felonies.

Skyler Wayne Davidson, 45, of St. Joe on charges of Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Injection Device, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance, all felonies.

Scarlett R. Murray, 43, of St. Joe on charges of misdemeanor Visiting Common Nuisance and felony Unlawful Sale of a Precursor.