RV industry supplier building new northern Indiana plant

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — Construction is starting on a new recreational vehicle supplier’s factory in northern Indiana that comes amid strong sales for the industry that’s concentrated in the area.

Genesis Products held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for its new $10 million, 200,000-square-foot facility in Goshen.

Genesis President Jon Wenger tells The Elkhart Truth (http://bit.ly/2nhHqqb ) the company will boost its production of laminated panels and interiorchi man pardone components for the RV industry.

The company now has about 525 employees at facilities in Elkhart, Goshen and Virginia. Genesis plans to have 100 workers at the new plant, although some jobs could be shifted from existing factories.

Several thousand people work at RV-related factories in Elkhart County. The Recreational Vehicle Industry Association says nearly 431,000 RVs were shipped last year, up 15 percent from 2015.

