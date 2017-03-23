New canal boat to offer cruises on Fort Wayne rivers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Local river promoter Friends of the Rivers will offer cruises along Fort Wayne’s rivers with a new canal boat.

Local river promoter Friends of the Rivers on Thursday unveiled its new 54-foot, 1840s-style flat-bottom boat in a special ceremony at Greater Fort Wayne Community Foundation. The boat will be used for guests to “experience the rivers and the potential they offer for development, recreation, and educational programming.”

The canal boat will feature seating for 40 guests and can accommodate guests with disabilities and small private groups. It is expected to be available for river cruises by early June.

Organizers will lean on the public to name the new boat. Students at select area schools will vote on five pre-selected names to determine their favorite three. Then, the community will vote on its favorite, which will be emblazoned on the stern of the boat.