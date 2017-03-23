Ministry goes all-in to find jobs for homeless veterans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local ministry is going all-in to help homeless veterans find jobs. The Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program is an all-encompassing program that helps vets get back to work.

HVRP, an outreach program of Volunteers of America Indiana, doesn’t just throw their veterans into any job opportunity that pops up, but thinks it through and provides full support.

First, they find out who the veteran is, what skills they have and what kind of job would fulfill them. Then, they help them with the whole application process.

HVRP staff practices the interview process with them. They even get them interview clothes and a haircut. Resumes, bus passes, and car repairs are just a few of the many other ways they’ll support their vets in the employment process. HVRP also checks in with the working vets to help them work through any concerns or challenges that come up on the job.

Volunteer of America Indiana’s regional program director David Wilson explained that HVRP is fully committed to getting their vets long-term employment.

“You’ve got individuals who put their lives on the line, they raised their hand, they set themselves up to potentially die in the defense of our country,” he said. “They come back and for whatever reason, they’re homeless, they don’t have a job and they need whatever to get them help.”

Former marine Joshua Bennett just picked up a job with Fox and Fox as an auto technician earlier this week.

“This journey means quite a bit,” he said. “I’ve been pretty down and out for quite a while now and things are finally starting to look up. So I’m extremely grateful for whatever they’ve done for me and whatever they may do for me or another veteran in the future.”

Since it began its service in July 2015, HVRP has helped 100 veterans find employment.