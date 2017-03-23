Legacy Joint Funding Committee approves money to renovate Clyde Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Legacy Joint Funding Committee approved a loan to renovate the old Clyde Theatre Wednesday night.

Even Keel Holdings asked for temporary funding from the Legacy Fund, which has helped pay for multiple projects around the city. The company’s request passed with an 8-0 vote and now heads to city council for final approval.

The city, Chuck and Lisa Surack, Even Keel and the state are working together to make the revitalization project in Quimby Village happen.

“When we get all of that cooperation to come together, do a really creative project that takes a very large blighted area and invests those dollars in there, and brings the right people to the table to do something special to not only create a center that will attract people from the neighborhoods, but this is also going to attract people from the entire region,” Rick Kinney of Even Keel Holdings said.

5th District City Councilman Geoff Paddock feels the project is important.

“In this case, a loan for a great revitalization project you know this may be small in terms of the General Electric, the Ash Project, the riverfront of the Landing, but to me it’s a huge project,” Paddock said.

The Clyde Theatre also received some funding from Indiana through the Regional Cities Initiative.

Kinney anticipates Even Keel to start construction sometime this year to be ready for 2018.