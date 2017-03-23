Ivy Tech rolls out food truck, asks for help naming it

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Ivy Tech Community College’s Hospitality Administration program will send a food truck onto Fort Wayne’s streets this spring, and the university has asked for the public’s help to name it.

Ivy Tech announced the roll-out of the truck on Thursday. It’s not clear when it will make its first appearance or where it will appear and how regularly it will be out.

The university did say, though, that the food truck menu will rotate regularly. The food truck could feature items like pizza, pierogies, sushi, tacos, soup or sandwiches, according to Ivy Tech.

The truck is without a name, but the university has asked for the public’s input.

To submit a suggestion for the name of the food truck, fill out the form at bit.ly/ivytechfoodtruck. The university encourages entries to be “edgy or silly,” and fun. Entries must be made by April 5.

The name will be chosen by a selection committee, and the entrant with the winning name will receive $100 in prizes: an Amazon Echo Dot and a $50 gift certificate to use at the food truck.